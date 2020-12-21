SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) President Sells $158,832.00 in Stock

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) President Thomas E. Hale sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $158,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas E. Hale also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SVMK alerts:

On Thursday, November 19th, Thomas E. Hale sold 13,708 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $288,827.56.

SVMK opened at $23.70 on Monday. SVMK Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 1.50.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.13 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. SVMK’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVMK Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised SVMK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 30,947 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 16,277 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 2,842.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 201,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.