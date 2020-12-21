Switchback Energy Acquisition (NYSE:SBE) Shares Up 8.4%

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2020

Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBE)’s share price shot up 8.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.98 and last traded at $39.00. 6,840,791 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 315% from the average session volume of 1,648,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.99.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $606,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,872,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 18,341 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

