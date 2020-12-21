Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed an average rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.64.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $255.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $255.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $2,441,855.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,784 shares in the company, valued at $690,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,169,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,586 shares of company stock worth $6,835,576. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 85.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

