Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Shares Up 4.8%

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2020

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) shares shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.34. 598,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 495,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Synthetic Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Synthetic Biologics stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Synthetic Biologics as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Synthetic Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthetic Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit