Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Shares Up 4.8%

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) shares shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.34. 598,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 495,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Synthetic Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Synthetic Biologics stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Synthetic Biologics as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

