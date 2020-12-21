Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Shares Up 5.4%

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) shares shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $12.87. 962,330 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 390,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYRS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $589.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.59% and a negative net margin of 1,114.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $49,638.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 335,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,008.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 225.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 325.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

