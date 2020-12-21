Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) Price Target Raised to C$1.90 at BMO Capital Markets

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a research note published on Thursday, AR Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities raised shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$1.65 to C$1.90 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

TSE TKO opened at C$1.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86. Taseko Mines Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$463.48 million and a P/E ratio of -10.38.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$87.78 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald William Thiessen sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.42, for a total value of C$233,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,007,695 shares in the company, valued at C$1,427,903.82. Also, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total transaction of C$152,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,511,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,814,743.61. Insiders have sold a total of 302,000 shares of company stock worth $423,686 over the last three months.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

