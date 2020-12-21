TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised TC PipeLines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of TC PipeLines in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of NYSE TCP opened at $30.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. TC PipeLines has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.05.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. TC PipeLines had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 70.48%. The company had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TC PipeLines will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in TC PipeLines by 236.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TC PipeLines during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TC PipeLines during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in TC PipeLines by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in TC PipeLines by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

