Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 783 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHEN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 327.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 167,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after buying an additional 128,549 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter worth $4,273,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,925,000 after purchasing an additional 91,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Shenandoah Telecommunications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $44.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average of $48.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.06. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $59.93.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $55.17 million for the quarter. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.91%.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

