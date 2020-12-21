Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $461,000 Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WERN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.12.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $40.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average is $42.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $590.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

In other Werner Enterprises news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $764,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.