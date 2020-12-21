Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $461,000 Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2,041.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 403.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WERN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.12.

In related news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $764,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

WERN opened at $40.10 on Monday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $590.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.00 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

