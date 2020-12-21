Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $486,000 Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 120.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,344,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,571 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 364.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,781,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,073 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,453,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,110,000 after buying an additional 1,234,428 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,269,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,100,000 after buying an additional 926,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,407,000 after purchasing an additional 501,549 shares during the last quarter.

SRC stock opened at $40.18 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $54.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $112.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on SRC. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

