Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $659,000 Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HST. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $83,363,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,023,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,464 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5,751.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,975,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,592 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,611,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,107,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,390 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $225,397.22. Also, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $45,870.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HST opened at $14.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 23.29, a current ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.84 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

HST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.47.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

