Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases Shares of 39,226 Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2020

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIXX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 14.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

FIXX opened at $12.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $558.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of -0.28. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $6,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit