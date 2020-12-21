Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases Shares of 39,226 Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIXX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 14.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

FIXX opened at $12.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $558.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of -0.28. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $6,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX).

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.