Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,400 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

SRC stock opened at $40.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 1.04. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $54.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average is $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $112.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.