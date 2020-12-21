Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 9,855 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,855 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,220,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Haemonetics news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $123,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,442 shares of company stock valued at $152,957. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Haemonetics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $119.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.56. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $63.41 and a 52 week high of $126.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

