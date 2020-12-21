The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Trading Up 6%

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)’s share price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.40 and last traded at $47.93. Approximately 760,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,049,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.21.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLCE shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.
The company has a market cap of $699.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.77.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 263.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in The Children’s Place by 41.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 25.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the second quarter worth $240,000.
About The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.
