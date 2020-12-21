The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Trading Up 6%

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)’s share price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.40 and last traded at $47.93. Approximately 760,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,049,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLCE shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

The company has a market cap of $699.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.77.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $425.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.67 million. The Children’s Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 263.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in The Children’s Place by 41.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 25.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the second quarter worth $240,000.

About The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

