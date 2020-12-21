The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Sets New 12-Month High at $251.50

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $251.50 and last traded at $251.50, with a volume of 4269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $242.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.62.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.82 and its 200-day moving average is $208.84. The company has a market capitalization of $86.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

