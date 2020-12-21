The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $117.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.62. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $75.11 and a 12 month high of $144.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 69.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

