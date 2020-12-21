The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on REAL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.24.

Get The RealReal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,395,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,872. The RealReal has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 3.62.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The RealReal will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $2,116,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,022,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,077,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $156,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,433.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,095 shares of company stock valued at $6,828,355 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The RealReal by 27.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in The RealReal by 1,099.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in The RealReal in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the second quarter valued at $77,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.