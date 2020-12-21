The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,286 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $7,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,994.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $273,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SMG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $200.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $202.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.08.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

