The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $22.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WMB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Williams Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.43.

WMB stock opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Williams Companies has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 192.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.16.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

