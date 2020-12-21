Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TBPH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $31.54.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). On average, analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,393.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 4,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 319,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter worth $48,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 738.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 436.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

Read More: Buy Rating

Analyst Recommendations for Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit