Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TBPH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $31.54.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). On average, analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,393.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 4,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 319,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter worth $48,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 738.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 436.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

