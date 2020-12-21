Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR)’s stock price was down 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 5,039,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 608% from the average daily volume of 711,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01.

About Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR)

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for treatment of orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.