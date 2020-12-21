Timothy Tully Sells 8,021 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $1,292,985.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 107,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,339,639.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SPLK opened at $165.89 on Monday. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pritchard Capital cut their price objective on Splunk from $234.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Splunk from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 488.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,841 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 977 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,276 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $22,111,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 941.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 15,066 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 214,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $42,543,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.