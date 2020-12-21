Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)’s stock price rose 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.64. Approximately 479,256 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 565,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

TWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Titan International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $284.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $304.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.88 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth $614,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

