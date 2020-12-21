Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of TPZ stock opened at $11.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.30. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $17.53.

