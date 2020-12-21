Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Touchstone Exploration stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. Touchstone Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.78.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

