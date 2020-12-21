Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Touchstone Exploration stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. Touchstone Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.78.
Touchstone Exploration Company Profile
