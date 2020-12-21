Traders Buy Large Volume of Agios Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 3,191 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 601% compared to the average daily volume of 455 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 427.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 919.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 309.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGIO stock traded up $8.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,159. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.02.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.12 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.81) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.18.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

