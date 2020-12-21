Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Scotiabank

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from $4.50 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRZBF opened at $4.48 on Thursday. Transat A.T. has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.