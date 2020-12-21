Transcodium (TNS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,486.00

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Transcodium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Transcodium has a total market cap of $437,877.38 and $2,486.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded up 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00054286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.13 or 0.00360385 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00026422 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

TNS is a token. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,310,864 tokens. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Transcodium

