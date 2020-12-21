Trias (TRY) Trading Down 11.6% This Week

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. Trias has a market cap of $1.18 million and $13,963.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trias token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trias has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00141024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00021603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.58 or 0.00751474 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00176394 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00385992 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00072392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00111202 BTC.

About Trias

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. Trias’ official website is www.trias.one . Trias’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Trias Token Trading

Trias can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

