TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Stephens started coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

TriCo Bancshares stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.25. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $41.42.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $78.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.65 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 56.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 35,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 208.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 61,443 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 14.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 78,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 60.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 15.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

