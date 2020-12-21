Trident Group (TRDT) Market Capitalization Tops $1,755.00

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded up 97.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 21st. Trident Group has a market cap of $1,755.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trident Group token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Trident Group has traded down 50% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00141429 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00021553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.04 or 0.00749735 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00166984 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00388491 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00072133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00110191 BTC.

Trident Group Token Profile

Trident Group’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io . Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident . Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trident Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

