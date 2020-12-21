Tristel plc (TSTL.L) (LON:TSTL) Hits New 1-Year High at $550.00

Shares of Tristel plc (TSTL.L) (LON:TSTL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 550 ($7.19) and last traded at GBX 541.50 ($7.07), with a volume of 76882 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 535 ($6.99).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 508.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 468.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The company has a market cap of £251.90 million and a P/E ratio of 50.09.

Get Tristel plc (TSTL.L) alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.84 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Tristel plc (TSTL.L)’s previous dividend of $2.34. Tristel plc (TSTL.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Tristel plc (TSTL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel plc (TSTL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.