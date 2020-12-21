Tristel plc (TSTL.L) (LON:TSTL) Hits New 1-Year High at $550.00

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2020

Shares of Tristel plc (TSTL.L) (LON:TSTL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 550 ($7.19) and last traded at GBX 541.50 ($7.07), with a volume of 76882 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 535 ($6.99).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 508.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 468.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The company has a market cap of £251.90 million and a P/E ratio of 50.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.84 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Tristel plc (TSTL.L)’s previous dividend of $2.34. Tristel plc (TSTL.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

Tristel plc (TSTL.L) Company Profile (LON:TSTL)

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Tristel plc (TSTL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel plc (TSTL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit