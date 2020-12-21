Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Down 5.9%

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)’s stock price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.65. 1,888,560 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,742,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGI shares. BidaskClub cut Triumph Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist raised shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

The firm has a market cap of $659.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.11. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 2,931.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 2,588.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

