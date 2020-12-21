TrueFeedBack Reaches Market Cap of $2.06 Million (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $226,795.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFeedBack token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and Bithumb Global. In the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00141808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00021595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.56 or 0.00753402 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00166673 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00386851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00115283 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00072303 BTC.

TrueFeedBack can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bithumb Global and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

