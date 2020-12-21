Truist Raises WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $220.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target raised by Truist from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
WEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. 140166 decreased their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded WEX from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on WEX in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.41.
Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $204.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.77 and a 200-day moving average of $159.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 71.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. WEX has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $236.51.
In related news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $759,177.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,277 shares of company stock worth $6,389,177 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in WEX by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,268,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,388,000 after buying an additional 81,480 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in WEX by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,672,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after buying an additional 116,087 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in WEX by 2,234.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 506,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 484,960 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 390,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,204,000 after buying an additional 15,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 375,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,118,000 after purchasing an additional 162,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.
About WEX
WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.
