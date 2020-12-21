Truist Raises WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $220.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target raised by Truist from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

WEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. 140166 decreased their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded WEX from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on WEX in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.41.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $204.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.77 and a 200-day moving average of $159.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 71.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. WEX has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.95 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEX will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $759,177.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,277 shares of company stock worth $6,389,177 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in WEX by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,268,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,388,000 after buying an additional 81,480 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in WEX by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,672,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after buying an additional 116,087 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in WEX by 2,234.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 506,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 484,960 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 390,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,204,000 after buying an additional 15,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 375,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,118,000 after purchasing an additional 162,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.