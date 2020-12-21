TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.25 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRST. BidaskClub upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on TrustCo Bank Corp NY from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrustCo Bank Corp NY presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.88.

Shares of TRST opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.22.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $42.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Frank B. Silverman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $31,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 7,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $45,034.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,249.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,285 shares of company stock worth $107,028 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 640,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 24,632 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 607,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 57,965 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 311.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 28.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 167,756 shares during the period. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

