TrustSwap (SWAP) Market Capitalization Tops $36.19 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One TrustSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002255 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $36.19 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00141030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00021429 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.64 or 0.00755479 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00166533 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00385614 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00072735 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00109732 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,997,394 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,236,960 tokens. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

TrustSwap Token Trading

TrustSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

