Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L) (LON:TSI) Trading Down 12%

Dec 21st, 2020

Shares of Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L) (LON:TSI) were down 12% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.15 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25). Approximately 41,266 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 362,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.60 ($0.28).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.10. The stock has a market cap of £6.15 million and a PE ratio of -1.05.

About Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L) (LON:TSI)

Two Shields Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition investments. The firm prefers to invest in digital and technology enabled businesses, natural resources, cyber-security and e-commerce sectors. It focuses on identifying and investing in mineral exploration and mining properties, and the natural resources sector.

