TwoKeyEconomy Trading Down 30.8% This Week (2KEY)

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 21st. In the last week, TwoKeyEconomy has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar. TwoKeyEconomy has a total market cap of $985,717.16 and approximately $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TwoKeyEconomy token can now be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00054253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.93 or 0.00347328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00025313 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Profile

TwoKeyEconomy is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. The official website for TwoKeyEconomy is 2key.network . TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TwoKeyEconomy

