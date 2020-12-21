UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) Stock Price Down 2.4%

UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) shares fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.81 and last traded at $8.95. 5,548 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 24,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) by 1,280.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

