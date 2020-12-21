United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UCBI. TheStreet raised United Community Banks from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised United Community Banks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on United Community Banks in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised United Community Banks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.67.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $28.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $20.21.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.21. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $177.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in United Community Banks by 703.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in United Community Banks by 15.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Community Banks by 467.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

See Also: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.