United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of analysts have commented on USM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 4.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 48.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 32.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 121.5% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USM opened at $30.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.26. United States Cellular has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.76.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.67. United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

