United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,540 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.05% of United States Steel worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United States Steel by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,381,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,633 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in United States Steel by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 141,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 38,145 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 489,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 159,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Shares of X stock opened at $16.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.