Uptrennd Market Cap Reaches $1.13 Million (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded down 35.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Uptrennd has a market cap of $1.13 million and $4,678.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uptrennd token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Altilly and IDEX. Over the last week, Uptrennd has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00134913 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000223 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00067758 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.37 or 0.00573106 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000148 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00011913 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Uptrennd Profile

Uptrennd is a token. Uptrennd's total supply is 995,554,318 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,539,124 tokens. Uptrennd's official website is www.uptrennd.com

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Uptrennd Token Trading

Uptrennd can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Altilly. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

