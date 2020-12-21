USDX [Lighthouse] Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $654,142.46 and $1,242.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000759 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,846.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.91 or 0.01404628 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00080495 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000494 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003439 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00011637 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.28 or 0.00290093 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,641 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

