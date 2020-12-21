USDX (USDX) Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. One USDX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDX alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003209 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002178 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00006937 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000431 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002792 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000041 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.