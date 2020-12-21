ValuEngine Upgrades Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ACGBY opened at $8.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97. Agricultural Bank of China has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $11.21.

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 19.64%.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services in the Mainland China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

