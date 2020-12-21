Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 2,114 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Boston Partners bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,194,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,734,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,924,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,643,000 after buying an additional 710,792 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,819,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,470,000 after buying an additional 202,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 440,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,826,000 after purchasing an additional 173,128 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWXT opened at $60.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $70.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.04.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.24 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BWXT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.17.

In other news, Director John A. Fees sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $555,422.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,624.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $55,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,737.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,300 shares of company stock worth $932,656. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.